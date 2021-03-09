Praj Industries to set up compressed biogas project for HPCL

Praj Industries has received an order from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) for setting up Compressed Biogas (CBG) project at Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. Praj is offering its state of the art, worlds' first of its kind RenGas technology developed using proprietary microbe to produce CBG from rice straw.

The project has capacity to process 35000 MT of rice straw as feedstock to generate 5250 MT of CBG annually.

In addition, the project will also generate 23,000 MT high quality solid biomanure and 350,000 MT of liquid bio-manure for ferti-irrigation. This project has a potential to save up to 15000 MT of C02 emissions per year. The project will be completed and commissioned within 12 months timeframe.

