BPL reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 47.27% to Rs 7.93 croreNet Loss of BPL reported to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.27% to Rs 7.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.9315.04 -47 OPM %-7.82-4.72 -PBDT-0.81-0.62 -31 PBT-1.23-0.74 -66 NP-1.23-0.74 -66
