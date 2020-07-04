Praveg Communications (India) consolidated net profit rises 184.15% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.10% to Rs 22.90 crore

Net profit of Praveg Communications (India) rose 184.15% to Rs 4.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.10% to Rs 22.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.97% to Rs 3.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.01% to Rs 59.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

