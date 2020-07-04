Praveg Communications (India) consolidated net profit rises 184.15% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.10% to Rs 22.90 croreNet profit of Praveg Communications (India) rose 184.15% to Rs 4.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.10% to Rs 22.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.97% to Rs 3.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.01% to Rs 59.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales22.9026.66 -14 59.5160.12 -1 OPM %28.8210.65 -10.646.60 - PBDT6.623.02 119 6.204.33 43 PBT6.332.82 124 5.233.92 33 NP4.661.64 184 3.672.76 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
