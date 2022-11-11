Precision Camshafts consolidated net profit declines 51.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.60% to Rs 273.76 crore

Net profit of Precision Camshafts declined 51.25% to Rs 9.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.60% to Rs 273.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 214.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.273.76214.5510.9713.6831.6731.2813.2511.669.9420.39

