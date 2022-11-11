JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Saianand Commercial reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Precision Camshafts consolidated net profit declines 51.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 27.60% to Rs 273.76 crore

Net profit of Precision Camshafts declined 51.25% to Rs 9.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.60% to Rs 273.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 214.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales273.76214.55 28 OPM %10.9713.68 -PBDT31.6731.28 1 PBT13.2511.66 14 NP9.9420.39 -51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU