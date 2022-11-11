Precision Camshafts consolidated net profit declines 51.25% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Precision Containeurs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter
GS Caltex India launches digital campaign this friendship week to strengthen the bond between engine oil and engine
Rane Engine Valve reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.11 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Investment & Precision Castings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Sona BLW Precision partners Israeli firm for smart mobility solutions
-
Sales rise 27.60% to Rs 273.76 croreNet profit of Precision Camshafts declined 51.25% to Rs 9.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.60% to Rs 273.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 214.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales273.76214.55 28 OPM %10.9713.68 -PBDT31.6731.28 1 PBT13.2511.66 14 NP9.9420.39 -51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU