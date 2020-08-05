Radhey Trade Holding standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 82.93% to Rs 0.14 croreNet profit of Radhey Trade Holding declined 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 82.93% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.140.82 -83 OPM %57.1412.20 -PBDT0.090.11 -18 PBT0.090.11 -18 NP0.070.08 -13
