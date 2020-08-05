JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nila Spaces consolidated net profit declines 27.94% in the June 2020 quarter

Alchemist Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Radhey Trade Holding standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 82.93% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Radhey Trade Holding declined 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 82.93% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.140.82 -83 OPM %57.1412.20 -PBDT0.090.11 -18 PBT0.090.11 -18 NP0.070.08 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 18:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU