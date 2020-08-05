Radhey Trade Holding standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 82.93% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Radhey Trade Holding declined 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 82.93% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.140.8257.1412.200.090.110.090.110.070.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)