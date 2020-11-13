Premier Explosives gains after order win

Premier Explosives jumped 4.35% to Rs 137.90 after the company bagged an order worth Rs 20.33 crore from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

The domestic order is for supplying 50 mm flares within a period of six months. The announcement was made during market hours today.

Premier Explosives is engaged in the business of high energy materials (commercial explosives and defense explosives).

On a consolidated basis, Premier Explosives reported net loss of Rs 2.42 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in Q1 June 2019. Consolidated net sales slumped 56.3% to Rs 23.08 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

