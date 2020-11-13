Industrials stocks ease

Industrials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Industrials index decreasing 13.19 points or 0.45% at 2894.41 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (down 5.47%), Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd (down 4.4%),Ramky Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.13%),Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (down 3.58%),Bharat Forge Ltd (down 3.55%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (down 3.12%), Siemens Ltd (down 3.02%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 2.92%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 2.75%), and Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd (down 2.46%).

On the other hand, Gati Ltd (up 11.66%), Somany Home Innovation Ltd (up 10.63%), and Apcotex Industries Ltd (up 10.36%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 23.78 or 0.05% at 43333.41.

The Nifty 50 index was down 4.55 points or 0.04% at 12686.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 129.85 points or 0.84% at 15596.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.71 points or 0.6% at 5291.73.

On BSE,1441 shares were trading in green, 1087 were trading in red and 175 were unchanged.

