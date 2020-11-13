Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 5.83 points or 0.51% at 1140.88 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, ITI Ltd (up 2.06%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 1.2%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.07%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.63%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 3.17%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 2.23%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 2.04%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 23.78 or 0.05% at 43333.41.

The Nifty 50 index was down 4.55 points or 0.04% at 12686.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 129.85 points or 0.84% at 15596.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.71 points or 0.6% at 5291.73.

On BSE,1441 shares were trading in green, 1087 were trading in red and 175 were unchanged.

