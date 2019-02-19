Premier Polyfilm Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Think Ink Studio Ltd, Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 February 2019.

Think Ink Studio Ltd, Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 February 2019.

Polyfilm Ltd tumbled 9.98% to Rs 23.45 at 14:15 IST.The was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 91 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 286 shares in the past one month.

lost 9.82% to Rs 4.5. The was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

crashed 9.68% to Rs 27.05. The was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 599 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 270 shares in the past one month.

plummeted 9.40% to Rs 15.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13054 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1827 shares in the past one month.

dropped 8.88% to Rs 3.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2046 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 596 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)