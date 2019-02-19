Premier Polyfilm Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
Think Ink Studio Ltd, Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd, Bedmutha Industries Ltd and E-Land Apparel Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 February 2019.
Premier Polyfilm Ltd tumbled 9.98% to Rs 23.45 at 14:15 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 91 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 286 shares in the past one month.
Think Ink Studio Ltd lost 9.82% to Rs 4.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.
Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd crashed 9.68% to Rs 27.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 599 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 270 shares in the past one month.
Bedmutha Industries Ltd plummeted 9.40% to Rs 15.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13054 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1827 shares in the past one month.
E-Land Apparel Ltd dropped 8.88% to Rs 3.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2046 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 596 shares in the past one month.
