JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indian Wood Products Company fixes record date for stock split and bonus issue
Business Standard

Presha Metallurgical reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs 0.57 crore

Presha Metallurgical reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.570 0 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 16:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements