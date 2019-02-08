JIK Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.00% to Rs 0.09 croreNet Loss of JIK Industries reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.090.10 -10 OPM %-277.78-280.00 -PBDT-0.25-0.28 11 PBT-0.31-0.28 -11 NP-0.31-0.28 -11
