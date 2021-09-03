Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Spurts 8.25%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.32%

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 12.94% over last one month compared to 1.52% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 6.87% rise in the SENSEX

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd gained 8.25% today to trade at Rs 415.95. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.32% to quote at 3336.91. The index is up 1.52 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sobha Ltd increased 3.25% and Sunteck Realty Ltd added 2.2% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 88.46 % over last one year compared to the 49.03% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 12.94% over last one month compared to 1.52% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 6.87% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 67226 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 60842 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 420 on 03 Sep 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 222.4 on 09 Sep 2020.

