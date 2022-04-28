Vedanta Q4 PAT down 10% YoY

Vedanta reported 10% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,799 crore on a 41% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 39,342 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

The improved revenue was due to higher sale volumes and improved commodity prices.

Total expenses during the quarter increased by 33% YoY to Rs 29,901 crore.

EBITDA improved by 51% to Rs 13,768 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 9,107 crore in Q4 FY21, mainly due to higher sales volume, supportive commodity prices and operational efficiencies despite higher cost of production amidst input commodity inflation.

EBITDA margin in Q4 FY22 was 39% as against 38% in Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 10,195 crore, up by 78% from Rs 5,743 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Vedanta's consolidated net profit increased by 62% to Rs 18,802 crore on a 51% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 131,192 crore in FY22 over FY21.

The company's board has approved first interim dividend of Rs 31.5 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23 amounting to Rs 11,710 crore. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is 9 May 2022.

Gross debt declined by Rs 3,919 crore YoY in FY22 to Rs 53,109 crore as on 31 Mar 2022, primarily with deleveraging at Balco and CIHL. Cash and cash equivalents position was at Rs 32,130 crore.

Net debt declined by Rs 3,435 crore YoY in FY22 to Rs 20,979 crore on 31 Mar 2022, driven by strong cash flow from operations after Rs 11,043 crore capex and Rs 19,356 crore dividend pay-out.

Sunil Duggal, chief executive officer, Vedanta, said I am delighted to share record operational and financial performance for FY22. We have delivered historical best EBITDA of Rs 45,319 crore and PAT (before exceptional and one-time tax credit) of Rs 24,299 crore. This reflects our relentless focus on volume growth and operational efficiency, underpinned by structural integration and technology adoption.

The strong free cash flow (pre capex) of Rs 27,154 crore has allowed us to reinvest for growth, further strengthen our balance sheet and continue our attractive dividend pay-out. As a part of our ESG journey, we have signed an agreement for 580 MW renewable power distribution which brings us one step closer towards becoming a net zero carbon organization.

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metals company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium & power across India, South Africa and Namibia.

The scrip shed 0.22% to end at Rs 411.65 on the BSE today.

