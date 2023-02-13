JUST IN
Prevest Denpro standalone net profit declines 4.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.54% to Rs 12.27 crore

Net profit of Prevest Denpro declined 4.27% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.54% to Rs 12.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.2711.41 8 OPM %40.4242.86 -PBDT5.465.25 4 PBT5.285.12 3 NP3.593.75 -4

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 13:34 IST

