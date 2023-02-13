Prevest Denpro standalone net profit declines 4.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.54% to Rs 12.27 crore

Net profit of Prevest Denpro declined 4.27% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.54% to Rs 12.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.12.2711.4140.4242.865.465.255.285.123.593.75

