JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex down 232 pts; broader mkt underperforms
Business Standard

Usha Martin Education & Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Usha Martin Education & Solutions reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.120.15 -20 OPM %16.6720.00 -PBDT0.010 0 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 13:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU