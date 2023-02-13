Usha Martin Education & Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Usha Martin Education & Solutions reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.120.1516.6720.000.0100.0100.010

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)