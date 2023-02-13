Usha Martin Education & Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Usha Martin Education & Solutions consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Usha Martin standalone net profit rises 23.52% in the December 2022 quarter
Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 25.21% in the December 2022 quarter
Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 37.06% in the September 2022 quarter
Usha Martin Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
-
Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of Usha Martin Education & Solutions reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.120.15 -20 OPM %16.6720.00 -PBDT0.010 0 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU