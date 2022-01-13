Route Mobile to enable CPaaS solutions for Bank of Maharashtra to enhance customer communications

-
Route Mobile, a CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service) provider to enterprises, OTT players and mobile network operators, will enable Bank of Maharashtra's customer communications with WhatsApp Banking Service using it CPaaS solutions.
WhatsApp Banking services will be available to both Bank of Maharashtra's customers as well as non-customers, with basic banking facilities and information about banks products and services. These services will include balance inquiry, mini statement, cheque status inquiry, cheque book request, locate branch/ ATM, opt-in, opt-out, contact us information. It will be available on Android and iOS devices.
The company posted a 28.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.07 crore on a 24.7% increase in net sales to Rs 435.67 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to Q2 FY21.
Route Mobile is a cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators (MNO). RML's portfolio comprises solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics, and monetization.
Shares of Route Mobile were trading 0.42% lower at Rs 1,870 while Bank of Maharashtra shed 1.46% to Rs 20.20 on BSE.
