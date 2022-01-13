Pricol rises for second day; zooms over 163% in one year

Pricol surged 11.99% to Rs 133.50, extending gains for second day.
In two sessions, the stock has gained 11.81% in two sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 119.40 recorded on 11 January 2022.
In the past one year, the stock has zoomed 163.55% while the benchmark Sensex had risen 23.62% during the same period.
In an exchange filing made during market hours today, Prico said that the credit ratings agency ICRA had reaffirmed the company's long term rating at '[ICRA) BBB (Stable)' and the short term rating at '[ICRAI A3+'.
Pricol manufactures over 2,000 products such as instrument clusters/telematics, fuel pump modules, oil and water pumps, fuel level sensors, temperature and pressure sensors, wiping systems, among others at its plants located in Gurugram (Haryana), Phulgaon (Pune), Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) and Sricity (Andhra Pradesh). It has three subsidiaries, one each in India (wiping systems), Indonesia (instrument clusters and pumps) and Singapore (procurement arm of Pricol for overseas supplies).
The company's consolidated net profit declined 70.38% to Rs 14.67 crore despite 5.16% rise in sales to Rs 395.60 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU