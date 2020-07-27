Prima Industries consolidated net profit declines 45.90% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 203.04% to Rs 7.97 croreNet profit of Prima Industries declined 45.90% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 203.04% to Rs 7.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.63% to Rs 2.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 88.09% to Rs 17.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7.972.63 203 17.069.07 88 OPM %0.8825.86 -16.7131.20 - PBDT0.520.72 -28 3.332.89 15 PBT0.330.54 -39 2.602.17 20 NP0.330.61 -46 2.592.24 16
