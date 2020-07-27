Alicon Castalloy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.99 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 56.52% in the March 2020 quarter
Escorts consolidated net profit rises 5.38% in the June 2020 quarter
Mahalaxmi Seamless reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Srikalahasthi Pipes reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.88 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Shree Precoated Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 80.11% to Rs 52.98 croreNet loss of Alicon Castalloy reported to Rs 43.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 80.11% to Rs 52.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 266.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales52.98266.39 -80 OPM %-45.4710.21 -PBDT-32.3018.00 PL PBT-44.737.76 PL NP-43.995.08 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU