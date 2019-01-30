Prima Plastics standalone net profit declines 43.75% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Radhagobind Commercial reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Transchem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Transchem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the June 2018 quarter
KKRRAFTON Developers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Pine Animation reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 38.42% to Rs 31.56 croreNet profit of Prima Plastics declined 43.75% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 38.42% to Rs 31.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 22.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales31.5622.80 38 OPM %5.778.77 -PBDT1.681.77 -5 PBT1.171.40 -16 NP0.631.12 -44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU