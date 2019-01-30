Prima Plastics standalone net profit declines 43.75% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 38.42% to Rs 31.56 crore

Net profit of Prima Plastics declined 43.75% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 38.42% to Rs 31.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 22.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales31.5622.80 38 OPM %5.778.77 -PBDT1.681.77 -5 PBT1.171.40 -16 NP0.631.12 -44

