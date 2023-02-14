Prime Capital Market reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-
Reported sales nilPrime Capital Market reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales00.06 -100 OPM %066.67 -PBDT00.04 -100 PBT00.04 -100 NP00.03 -100
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
