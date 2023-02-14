Mega Corporation standalone net profit rises 160.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.23% to Rs 0.77 crore

Net profit of Mega Corporation rose 160.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.23% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.770.8381.8277.110.230.050.130.050.130.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)