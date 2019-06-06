Prime Focus reports consolidated net profit of Rs 21.76 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.84% to Rs 663.15 croreNet profit of Prime Focus reported to Rs 21.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 63.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.84% to Rs 663.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 577.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 22.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 53.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 2510.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2227.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales663.15577.44 15 2510.622227.52 13 OPM %18.0316.41 -14.2718.69 - PBDT108.913.96 2650 245.14238.53 3 PBT25.20-62.17 LP -58.42-38.78 -51 NP21.76-63.24 LP -22.71-53.19 57
