Prime Minister To Release 8th Instalment Of Financial Benefit Under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 8th instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme today, 14th May at 11 AM via video conferencing. This will enable the transfer of more than Rs. 19,000 crores to more than 9.5 crores beneficiary farmer families.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs. 6000/- per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs.2000/- each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs. 1.15 lakh crores has been transferred to farmer families so far.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)