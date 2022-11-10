JUST IN
Ashish Polyplast standalone net profit rises 7.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.04% to Rs 3.77 crore

Net profit of Ashish Polyplast rose 7.69% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.04% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.774.49 -16 OPM %3.183.34 -PBDT0.220.21 5 PBT0.160.15 7 NP0.140.13 8

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 12:17 IST

