Ashish Polyplast standalone net profit rises 7.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.04% to Rs 3.77 crore

Net profit of Ashish Polyplast rose 7.69% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.04% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.774.493.183.340.220.210.160.150.140.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)