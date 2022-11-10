West Leisure Resorts reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Thomas Cook spurts after Q1 net loss narrows
Inox Leisure Ltd spurts 1.09%, rises for third straight session
Inox Leisure Ltd spurts 1.21%, gains for five straight sessions
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India consolidated net profit declines 30.71% in the September 2022 quarter
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 2745.76% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.14 croreNet profit of West Leisure Resorts reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs -0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.14-0.03 LP OPM %35.71333.33 -PBDT0.05-0.10 LP PBT0.05-0.10 LP NP0.06-0.08 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU