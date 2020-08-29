Pritika Auto Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.39 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 48.97% to Rs 22.81 croreNet loss of Pritika Auto Industries reported to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.97% to Rs 22.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 44.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales22.8144.70 -49 OPM %0.9214.14 -PBDT-1.354.66 PL PBT-3.292.85 PL NP-2.392.22 PL
