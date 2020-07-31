S & S Power Switchgear reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.98 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 29.55% to Rs 23.63 croreNet loss of S & S Power Switchgear reported to Rs 5.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.55% to Rs 23.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.37% to Rs 91.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 103.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales23.6333.54 -30 91.69103.45 -11 OPM %-12.060.69 --6.27-2.71 - PBDT-3.191.21 PL -8.10-2.85 -184 PBT-2.910.97 PL -9.98-3.74 -167 NP-5.981.42 PL -11.94-2.07 -477
