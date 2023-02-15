Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit rises 46.31% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 147.05% to Rs 30.61 croreNet profit of Sobhagya Mercantile rose 46.31% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 147.05% to Rs 30.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales30.6112.39 147 OPM %13.9222.03 -PBDT4.082.61 56 PBT3.972.48 60 NP2.972.03 46
