Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit rises 46.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 147.05% to Rs 30.61 crore

Net profit of Sobhagya Mercantile rose 46.31% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 147.05% to Rs 30.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.30.6112.3913.9222.034.082.613.972.482.972.03

