JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Panache Digilife reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit rises 46.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 147.05% to Rs 30.61 crore

Net profit of Sobhagya Mercantile rose 46.31% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 147.05% to Rs 30.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales30.6112.39 147 OPM %13.9222.03 -PBDT4.082.61 56 PBT3.972.48 60 NP2.972.03 46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU