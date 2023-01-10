PSP Projects bags LoA for Govt project

PSP Projects has received letter of Award (LoA) for a Government project worth Rs 1,344.01 crore for the construction of high rise office building at Surat, Gujarat for Surat Municipal Corporation.

"With receipt of above, the total order inflow for the financial year 2022-23 till date amounts to Rs 3,292.59 crore," the company said.

PSP Projects is a multidisciplinary construction company offering a diverse range of construction and allied services in India. It provides construction services across the construction value chain ranging from planning and design to construction and post construction activities

The company's consolidated net profit tumbled 40.8% to Rs 21.55 crore on 7.8% decline in net sales to Rs 359.98 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip was down 2.26% to Rs 751.25 on the BSE.

