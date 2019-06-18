PSU OMCs climb as crude oil price drops

Shares of state-run companies rose 1.29% to 2.75% at 15:03 IST on BSE after oil prices dropped in the international commodity market.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 13.84 points or 0.04% at 38,974.63.

Hindustan Corporation (up 2.75%), Bharat Corporation (up 1.84%) and (up 1.29%) advanced.

Lower oil prices could reduce under-recoveries of companies (PSU OMCs) on domestic sale of LPG and kerosene at controlled prices. The government has already freed of petrol and diesel.

oil prices fell for a second day on Tuesday. Losses were limited by tensions in the after last week's tanker attacks.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2019 settlement was down 61 cents at $60.33 a barrel. The contract fell $1.07, or 1.73% to settle at $60.94 a barrel during the previous trading session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)