Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Adlabs Entertainment Ltd, IMP Powers Ltd, and Radaan (I) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 June 2019.

crashed 20.00% to Rs 9.2 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63857 shares in the past one month.

tumbled 19.96% to Rs 4.41. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 96206 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47614 shares in the past one month.

lost 15.97% to Rs 26.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2337 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1886 shares in the past one month.

slipped 15.92% to Rs 14. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6856 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1682 shares in the past one month.

Radaan (I) Ltd fell 13.49% to Rs 1.86. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8065 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6759 shares in the past one month.

