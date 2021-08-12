PTC India Ltd Spurts 3.7%, S&P BSE Utilities index Gains 1.08%

PTC India Ltd has lost 0.7% over last one month compared to 0.48% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 3.63% rise in the SENSEX

PTC India Ltd gained 3.7% today to trade at Rs 99.5. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 1.08% to quote at 2458.44. The index is down 0.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Va Tech Wabag Ltd increased 3.57% and Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd added 3.23% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 59.3 % over last one year compared to the 42.52% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

PTC India Ltd has lost 0.7% over last one month compared to 0.48% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 3.63% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 44703 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 91942 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 110.75 on 15 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 44.7 on 27 Oct 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)