Lancer Containers Lines Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Salona Cotspin Ltd, Century Extrusions Ltd, Mcleod Russel India Ltd and Cubex Tubings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 August 2021.

Salona Cotspin Ltd, Century Extrusions Ltd, Mcleod Russel India Ltd and Cubex Tubings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 August 2021.

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd lost 10.46% to Rs 149.75 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 65245 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42163 shares in the past one month.

Salona Cotspin Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 179.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6645 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7666 shares in the past one month.

Century Extrusions Ltd tumbled 9.98% to Rs 10.73. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mcleod Russel India Ltd corrected 9.87% to Rs 24.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cubex Tubings Ltd shed 9.86% to Rs 23.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44025 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7178 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)