Wipro partners with IP Infusion to drive disaggregated network solutions

-
ALSO READ
TCS partners with VIAVI Solutions to accelerate disaggregated 5G RAN products
Wipro to acquire Australian IT services provider Ampion
Wipro's US based step-down subsidiary raises USD 750 million
Wipro gains on acquisition of Australian firm for $117 mln
Wipro named as a Leader in Supply Chain SAP Ecosystems Services
-
Wipro on Wednesday announced a partnership with IP Infusion, a leader in disaggregated network solutions, to jointly develop offerings that enable faster innovation in IP and optical networks.
Disaggregation involves transitioning network constructs from proprietary/monolithic hardware and software to an ecosystem of decoupled and open components. These are then integrated to realize any network function like a complete switching and routing device. This process helps accelerate innovation, reduce overheads and simplify network management across 5G networks.
Through this partnership, Wipro and IP Infusion will empower original design manufacturers (ODMs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and communication service providers (CSPs) to operate more effectively while reducing CapEx and OpEx. These joint solutions will also help customers enhance their network programmability and automation, enabling them to advance their hyper automation journey and shorten their time-to-market goals.
This partnership will create market-ready network disaggregation solutions based on IP Infusion's industry-leading network operating system protocol stacks and Wipro's merchant silicon-based, OCP-compliant hardware design. Wipro will provide both system integration network design and implementation and testing capabilities, to service providers based on the disaggregated networking solutions jointly developed by Wipro and IP Infusion.
The joint solution offerings include Distributed Cell Site Gateways (DCSG), Fronthaul Gateway (FHGW), Provider Edge Routers (PE), Open Optical and packet transport, OpenSoftHaul and Data Center network solutions.
T V Sriram, Vice President and Global Head - Comms & Tech, iDEAS, Wipro said Wipro has also made strategic investments in hardware design capabilities, test labs and merchant silicon-based software solutions in this space.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 11 August 2021. Shares of Wipro fell 0.45% to settle at Rs 600.95 yesterday.
Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU