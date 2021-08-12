Wipro partners with IP Infusion to drive disaggregated network solutions

Wipro on Wednesday announced a partnership with IP Infusion, a leader in disaggregated network solutions, to jointly develop offerings that enable faster innovation in IP and optical networks.

Disaggregation involves transitioning network constructs from proprietary/monolithic hardware and software to an ecosystem of decoupled and open components. These are then integrated to realize any network function like a complete switching and routing device. This process helps accelerate innovation, reduce overheads and simplify network management across 5G networks.

Through this partnership, Wipro and IP Infusion will empower original design manufacturers (ODMs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and communication service providers (CSPs) to operate more effectively while reducing CapEx and OpEx. These joint solutions will also help customers enhance their network programmability and automation, enabling them to advance their hyper automation journey and shorten their time-to-market goals.

This partnership will create market-ready network disaggregation solutions based on IP Infusion's industry-leading network operating system protocol stacks and Wipro's merchant silicon-based, OCP-compliant hardware design. Wipro will provide both system integration network design and implementation and testing capabilities, to service providers based on the disaggregated networking solutions jointly developed by Wipro and IP Infusion.

The joint solution offerings include Distributed Cell Site Gateways (DCSG), Fronthaul Gateway (FHGW), Provider Edge Routers (PE), Open Optical and packet transport, OpenSoftHaul and Data Center network solutions.

T V Sriram, Vice President and Global Head - Comms & Tech, iDEAS, Wipro said Wipro has also made strategic investments in hardware design capabilities, test labs and merchant silicon-based software solutions in this space.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 11 August 2021. Shares of Wipro fell 0.45% to settle at Rs 600.95 yesterday.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

