Sequent Scientific Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Manappuram Finance Ltd, Huhtamaki India Ltd, Jai Corp Ltd and Lupin Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 August 2021.

Sequent Scientific Ltd lost 15.72% to Rs 236.25 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Manappuram Finance Ltd crashed 11.61% to Rs 169. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Huhtamaki India Ltd tumbled 6.82% to Rs 273.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27611 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17162 shares in the past one month.

Jai Corp Ltd pared 6.45% to Rs 124.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lupin Ltd fell 5.93% to Rs 1052.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80002 shares in the past one month.

