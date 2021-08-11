Sequent Scientific Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Huhtamaki India slumps after Q1 PAT drops 41% YoY
Huhtamaki India reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.50 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Nifty ends below 15,750; pharma shares decline
Huhtamaki India standalone net profit declines 40.79% in the March 2021 quarter
-
Manappuram Finance Ltd, Huhtamaki India Ltd, Jai Corp Ltd and Lupin Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 August 2021.
Manappuram Finance Ltd, Huhtamaki India Ltd, Jai Corp Ltd and Lupin Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 August 2021.
Sequent Scientific Ltd lost 15.72% to Rs 236.25 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month.
Manappuram Finance Ltd crashed 11.61% to Rs 169. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.54 lakh shares in the past one month.
Huhtamaki India Ltd tumbled 6.82% to Rs 273.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27611 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17162 shares in the past one month.
Jai Corp Ltd pared 6.45% to Rs 124.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.44 lakh shares in the past one month.
Lupin Ltd fell 5.93% to Rs 1052.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80002 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU