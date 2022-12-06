PTCIL to develop critical components for DRDO-GTRE's Combat Aircraft Engine development program

PTC Industries has taken up a developmental contract for critical components for DRDO - GTRE's Combat Aircraft Engine development program. Considering the Government of India's directives on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and prevailing geo-political situation, the Ministry of Defence's initiative to design, develop and manufacture its own fighter aircraft platforms will result in a greater potential for indigenously developed engines to be used in these platforms.

PTC's expertise is being developed in manufacturing critical components for Aero Engines /Aircraft made of Titanium Alloys using innovative Investment Casting - Hot Isostatic Pressing (IC - HIP) technology along with GTRE - DRDO.

This will enhance the overall ecosystem of the country's indigenous defence capabilities. One such critical component, the Engine Bevel Pinion Housing prototype has already been developed in a very short period in collaboration with GTRE and was displayed in the recently concluded DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

