Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit rises 92.45% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Pudumjee Paper Products rose 92.45% to Rs 18.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 61.09% to Rs 210.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 130.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.210.55130.7012.1811.7827.0815.6724.2712.8918.099.40

