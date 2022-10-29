JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ace Engitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit rises 92.45% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 61.09% to Rs 210.55 crore

Net profit of Pudumjee Paper Products rose 92.45% to Rs 18.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 61.09% to Rs 210.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 130.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales210.55130.70 61 OPM %12.1811.78 -PBDT27.0815.67 73 PBT24.2712.89 88 NP18.099.40 92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 15:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU