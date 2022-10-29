Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit rises 92.45% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 61.09% to Rs 210.55 croreNet profit of Pudumjee Paper Products rose 92.45% to Rs 18.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 61.09% to Rs 210.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 130.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales210.55130.70 61 OPM %12.1811.78 -PBDT27.0815.67 73 PBT24.2712.89 88 NP18.099.40 92
