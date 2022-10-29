Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company consolidated net profit declines 64.21% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.27 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company standalone net profit declines 64.21% in the September 2022 quarter
Board of Peria Karamalai Tea& Produce Company recommends final dividend
Tata Coffee soars after Q2 PAT rises 174% YoY
Wipro, Tata Coffee, Aster DM Healthcare, SJVN in focus
-
Sales rise 56.82% to Rs 17.94 croreNet profit of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company declined 64.21% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 56.82% to Rs 17.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales17.9411.44 57 OPM %10.8130.86 -PBDT1.573.38 -54 PBT0.622.63 -76 NP0.681.90 -64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU