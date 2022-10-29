Gilada Finance & Investments standalone net profit rises 13.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.56% to Rs 1.15 crore

Net profit of Gilada Finance & Investments rose 13.33% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.56% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.150.9758.2648.450.460.450.450.440.340.30

