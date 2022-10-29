JUST IN
Gilada Finance & Investments standalone net profit rises 13.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.56% to Rs 1.15 crore

Net profit of Gilada Finance & Investments rose 13.33% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.56% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.150.97 19 OPM %58.2648.45 -PBDT0.460.45 2 PBT0.450.44 2 NP0.340.30 13

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 14:05 IST

