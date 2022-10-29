JUST IN
Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 90.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 33.47% to Rs 5.01 crore

Net profit of Odyssey Technologies declined 90.99% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 33.47% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.017.53 -33 OPM %12.1850.73 -PBDT0.964.02 -76 PBT0.263.23 -92 NP0.212.33 -91

