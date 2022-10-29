Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 90.99% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 30.12% in the June 2022 quarter
Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 53.51% in the March 2022 quarter
Hazoorilal Legacy launches its latest jewelry campaign for 2022-23 featuring their brand ambassador Tara Sutaria
CIIE.CO report finds that a 1 per cent increase in the number of BC agents in a village increased women's bank account opening by 185 per cent
Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 72.94% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 33.47% to Rs 5.01 croreNet profit of Odyssey Technologies declined 90.99% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 33.47% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.017.53 -33 OPM %12.1850.73 -PBDT0.964.02 -76 PBT0.263.23 -92 NP0.212.33 -91
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU