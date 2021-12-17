Punjab National Bank down for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 38.35, down 2.66% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 4.92% in last one year as compared to a 23.97% rally in NIFTY and a 16.81% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 38.35, down 2.66% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.1% on the day, quoting at 17058.8. The Sensex is at 57292.88, down 1.05%.Punjab National Bank has lost around 7.92% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has eased around 5.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36548.65, down 1.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 287.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 471.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.45 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

