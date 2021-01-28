Punjab National Bank extends losing spree

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 32.2, down 3.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 47.17% in last one year as compared to a 13.56% rally in NIFTY and a 3.22% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 32.2, down 3.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.38% on the day, quoting at 13774.4. The Sensex is at 46773.88, down 1.34%.Punjab National Bank has eased around 3.01% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has eased around 4.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30284.55, down 1.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 867.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1421.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

