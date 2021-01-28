Allsec Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ester Industries Ltd, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd, SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd and T T Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 January 2021.

Allsec Technologies Ltd spiked 14.80% to Rs 294 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2560 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4280 shares in the past one month.

Ester Industries Ltd soared 8.90% to Rs 117.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 49694 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42468 shares in the past one month.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd surged 8.28% to Rs 81.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 55538 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd added 7.09% to Rs 7.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

T T Ltd jumped 6.78% to Rs 48.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 206 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3348 shares in the past one month.

