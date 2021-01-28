Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 1567.75, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.64% in last one year as compared to a 13.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.29% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1567.75, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.56% on the day, quoting at 13749. The Sensex is at 46659.4, down 1.58%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has slipped around 0.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34281.4, down 1.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1566, up 1.13% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 47.98 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

