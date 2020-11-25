D B Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Cubex Tubings Ltd, Rushil Decor Ltd, Alphageo (India) Ltd and Gallantt Ispat Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 November 2020.
D B Realty Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 10.74 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.06 lakh shares in the past one month.
Cubex Tubings Ltd spiked 19.94% to Rs 16.84. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6915 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1022 shares in the past one month.
Rushil Decor Ltd soared 16.83% to Rs 125.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 46459 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2653 shares in the past one month.
Alphageo (India) Ltd exploded 15.95% to Rs 239.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7277 shares in the past one month.
Gallantt Ispat Ltd advanced 14.19% to Rs 32.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23681 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3320 shares in the past one month.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
