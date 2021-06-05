Punjab National Bank reports consolidated net profit of Rs 700.80 crore in the March 2021 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cholamandalam Investment records Q4 PAT at Rs 243 cr
Punjab National Bank reports consolidated net profit of Rs 747.29 crore in the December 2020 quarter
Financials shares fall
Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 214.21% in the March 2021 quarter
Canara Bank reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1195.78 crore in the March 2021 quarter
-
Total Operating Income rise 34.07% to Rs 19046.27 croreNet profit of Punjab National Bank reported to Rs 700.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 as against net loss of Rs 820.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2020. Total Operating Income rose 34.07% to Rs 19046.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 as against Rs 14205.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2020.
For the full year,net profit rose 484.33% to Rs 2561.98 crore in the year ended March 2021 as against Rs 438.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2020. Total Operating Income rose 49.07% to Rs 81866.40 crore in the year ended March 2021 as against Rs 54918.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2020.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2021Mar. 2020% Var.Mar. 2021Mar. 2020% Var.Total Operating Income19046.2714205.99 34 81866.4054918.47 49 OPM %48.2041.53 -50.6551.78 - PBDT939.40-843.11 LP 3784.46827.02 358 PBT939.40-843.11 LP 3784.46827.02 358 NP700.80-820.49 LP 2561.98438.45 484
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU