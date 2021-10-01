VST Tillers Tractors Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Titagarh Wagons Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd and Delta Corp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 October 2021.

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 2964.8 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 13316 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3483 shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd soared 9.97% to Rs 51.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Titagarh Wagons Ltd spiked 9.24% to Rs 106.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83986 shares in the past one month.

Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd exploded 8.06% to Rs 431.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Delta Corp Ltd jumped 7.75% to Rs 283.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

