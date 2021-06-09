Punjab National Bank slips for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 41.35, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 22.16% in last one year as compared to a 54.84% rally in NIFTY and a 65.3% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 41.35, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 15663.85. The Sensex is at 52022.54, down 0.48%.Punjab National Bank has added around 16.15% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has increased around 5.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35085.3, down 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 877.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2253.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 41.3, down 0.48% on the day. Punjab National Bank jumped 22.16% in last one year as compared to a 54.84% rally in NIFTY and a 65.3% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 22.53 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)