Punjab National Bank soars 3%, up for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 39.5, up 3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE.

Punjab National Bank is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 39.5, up 3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 17859.1. The Sensex is at 59847.71, up 0.27%. Punjab National Bank has gained around 19.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has gained around 5.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40208.95, up 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 440.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 386.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 39.6, up 2.99% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 15.4 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

